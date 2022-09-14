The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will cost more than 2000 euros, it is confirmed

After Australia, the RTX 4090 makes a remarkable appearance in Vietnam. The Founders Edition would cost more than 2000 there and a custom version more than 2500 euros.

A few days ago, we reported to you that a custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card from Gigabyte was displayed at a price equivalent to 2900 euros from an Australian retailer. A very high price that we then imagined to be temporary until the product was actually available and had an official price. But the reality could ultimately come close to these figures. This time, it is from Vietnam that we receive information.

Retailer AZPC has indeed opened up pre-orders for the RTX 4090. This time around, it’s not just about posting a product page with no option to buy it. Two versions of the graphics card are offered. First we have a basic RTX 4090 (which presumably relates to a Founders Edition) sold for 50 million dong, or about 2120 euros. A premium RTX 4090 is also listed, for 60 million dongs (2540 euros). It is probably a customized version by a third-party manufacturer, such as Gigabyte, MSI or Zotac for example.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: a price increase is expected

As a reminder, the price of the GeForce RTX 3090 was announced at 1549 euros by NVIDIA when it was released. In fact, it was very difficult to obtain it at this price because of stock shortages, caused by the shortage of components, the demand from cryptocurrency miners and the phenomenon of scalping. It would therefore not be surprising if the Greens decided to increase their prices on this generation, especially given the inflation that we are currently experiencing.

In addition, the RTX 4090 will target a very specific audience, between wealthy individuals and professionals. For gamers, the RTX 4080 will offer a much better price/performance ratio. It is above all the price of this product that must be carefully monitored. Finally, remember that prices in Vietnam can be very high due to the weakness of its currency, and that a simple conversion is probably not enough to obtain prices in euros, which may be lower than those in dongs. On the other hand, we must still expect an increase, the euro having lost a lot of value against the dollar.

NVIDIA must present its new generation of GPUs on September 20, we will then be fixed on the technical sheet and the prices charged.