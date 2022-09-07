The number one series on Netflix that confirms the rage of cult stories

Cults have become an increasingly frequent theme in cinemas and , both in fiction and in documentaries. The idea of ​​a group of people being radicalized into a closed and dangerous group has generated renewed interest today. Many true cult stories remain untold, and fiction, of course, has endless ground to cover. the devil in ohio is a miniseries with one season of eight episodes and is based on the novel by Daria Polatin, who is also responsible for its adaptation.

The main character of the devil in ohio it is Suzanne MathisEmily Deschanela psychiatrist with a traumatic past who shelters a teenage girl named Mae (Madeline Arthur), who has escaped from a dangerous sect. This generous act, however, will bring unexpected consequences. Suzanne, who lives with her husband and her three daughters, will see how little by little the family dynamic begins to change and in a subtle way Mae seems to be a victim and a victimizer at the same time. Meanwhile, the police investigate the sect that seems to have connections in places of power, which has allowed it to continue to function to this day. Now everyone is in danger, Mae, Suzanne, her family and Detective Lopez (Gerardo Celasco), who, despite what his superiors say, goes deeper into the case.

For a whole generation, the protagonist of the devil in ohioEmily Deschanel is one of the most beloved actresses. She starred, alongside David Boreanaz, in the series bones, which from 2005 to 2017 had twelve seasons that enjoyed great popularity. Her role as Dr. Temperance bones Brennan is among the most memorable in television history. That forensic anthropologist who investigated cases with an FBI agent was the character that gave Deschanel a fame that still lasts, although she continues with her career. Here she is a troubled psychiatrist who has been able to put herself together after growing up in a violent home, with an abusive father and a mother who was a victim who could not find a way to escape.

The miniseries is mostly built on the relationship that Suzanne has with Mae. The psychiatrist’s eagerness to rescue the young woman from violence leads her to ignore the dark signs that hang over the young woman who has escaped from the sect. There, without a doubt, is the dramatic core that hooks the viewer. On the other hand, Mae’s life with Suzanne’s daughters and flirting with the idea of ​​going the way of the movie carrie it gives it an extra suspense that leads, little by little, towards terror, a genre to which it is not known at the beginning if the miniseries belongs or not.

The miniseries moves intelligently through several subplots, although none of them are unrelated to the main conflict. It seeks to remain ambiguous and ensures that the viewer is not clear about anything until the final episode. Although it is a miniseries, it is clear that if necessary it could have a second part, because the script is placed at a point that closes many things but at the same time remains open. There is no doubt that success will take them further. The sects are still disturbing and this one in particular, manages to escape from what has already been seen and gets into more personal stories. The sects continue to attract spectators and that the devil in ohio Being first on Netflix is ​​new proof of this.