This specimen, very similar to the elephant, lived a long time ago in South American lands. It weighed about 6 tons, had large, straight tusks, ears, and wide legs. Unlike the woolly mammoth, the notiomastodon had sparse fur.

This ancestor of the elephant belongs to the proboscidean order of mammals. This species of mammals is characterized by having a trunk like its distant relatives, the elephants. The notiomastodon lived in South America during the Pleistocene. They lived only in these regions and during that period, a detail that aroused the curiosity of paleontologists.

The notiomastodon is a distant relative of the modern elephant. Via Pixabay.

Discovery of fossils of the notiomastodon

The notiomastodon was very popular in South America during the Pleistocene and proof of this are the fossils found in various locations in the region. This detail draws the attention of paleontologists since both mammoths and elephants migrated across different continents, while notiomastodon took root only in South America.

Brazilian paleontologist Dimila Mothé, who studies the fossils of these Latin American giants, says that notiomastodons are similar to elephants but they are not elephants. These two have a common ancestor that unites them. This ancestor lived 10 million years ago and it is unknown how they became extinct.

Significant discoveries in DNA tests on fossils found

Recently, a DNA study was carried out on fossils found in South America. The test provided answers to many questions about these mammals. With the results obtained, a family tree can be made to determine its origins.

It will also be important to determine how they lived, what they fed on and what were the factors that determined their survival and extinction. The DNA results will also be crucial to knowing the common ancestor with modern elephants.

