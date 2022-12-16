The Nothing Phone 1 finally receives Android 13 in beta, with an unexpected surprise

Nothing has finally started deploying the beta of Android 13, the latest version of Google’s operating system, on its Phone smartphone (1). We tell you all the new features that have arrived.

While the first smartphones began to receive the stable version of Android 13 in recent weeks, Nothing has just deployed a beta version on its only smartphone, the Phone (1). However, the wait was finally rewarded, as the update arrived with an unexpected feature.

Indeed, in addition to the usual Android 13 features, users were pleasantly surprised to discover that the Nothing Phone (1) now hosted Android 13’s suite of personal security tools. the first smartphone outside of the Google Pixel to receive these Personal Safety Tools.

The Nothing Phone (1) is entitled to Google’s personal security tools

On the new Android 13 beta, or Nothing OS 1.5, users now have access to a suite of security tools. The latter includes features such as emergency contacts, SOS, crisis alerts and car accident detection. Unfortunately, not all of these features are available, since the Nothing Phone (1) does not have the necessary hardware to be compatible with car accident detection.

The owners of the Phone (1) will nevertheless now be able to be alerted in the event of an earthquake, add their medical information or even Receive alerts about disasters occurring in their area.

The Nothing Phone (1) receives the features of Android 13, but not only

In addition to the Personal Safety Tools, there are the other traditional features of Android 13. This includes for example more customization with Material You, Google’s new design language. Applications are now translated into more languages, copied texts now appear in the clipboard in the lower corner of the screen, and the smartphone is now able to detect speech on your device to automatically generate subtitles.

However, apart from these features found on competitors’ smartphones, Nothing has more personalized its overlay. The English manufacturer has for example added a new QR code scanner in quick settings, making it accessible at lightning speed. The Media Control also got a whole new look. Different media volumes can now be controlled without unlocking the screen. There is also an improved game mode, which supports screenshots, screen recording, FPS display and Do Not Disturb.

Finally, we find a new self-healing feature that keeps the phone (1) working like newclearing unused cache and expired system dumps.

Why is Nothing taking so long to roll out Android 13?

Last August, Nothing announced that Android 13 would not arrive before 2023. However, Google had started deploying the new version on its Pixels from mid-August, while it took until the end of the month October to see Android 13 arrive on the Galaxy S22. Nothing therefore took its time, and Carl Pei, the CEO, finally explained why.

At our colleagues from Android Authority, Carl Pei reveals that the Phone (1) was originally launched with software developed by an outsourced team from another Android phone manufacturer, made up of about 400 engineers. However, now that Nothing has solid support in the industry, the company has expanded its internal team by around 100 engineers, which now takes care of Nothing OS updates itself.

This change allowed Nothing to use its own internal code for Nothing OS, and thus further optimize its smartphone. One of the improvements that Nothing advertised for this release is up to 50% faster app loading speed. The system is therefore smoother and more stable than ever, and the first feedback seems to indeed corroborate these assertions. The bugs would not be very numerous. The wait seems to have been worth it.

For now, the Android 13 beta is not public. You can sign up for the beta by completing this form. When your registration is accepted, you will be able to download the Android 13 beta over the next few days by following the usual path under Settings -> System -> System update. The stable version will be rolled out to everyone in early 2023.