The Nothing Launcher beta is now available for any phone running Android 11 or higher

A few days ago, Nothing announced the Nothing Launcher (Beta), which was only available for a few devices.

Now, The launcher beta is now available on all devices running Android 11 and above. you can download it here or in the Google Play Store

The novelties that the beta brings are:

The home app icon is now available on the home screen.

New ‘How to set up’ page when you open Launcher for the first time.

Easily switch to Nothing wallpaper with the popup box.

For easy access, the Dropbox link to download additional wallpapers and ringtones is now located in the Launcher settings.

Everyone can tell their experience with the launcher and give suggestions for improvement in the server Discord or via [email protected].