The notch of the new MacBook Pro is not enough for you? An app allows you to decorate it

The new MacBook Pros have been on the market for some time, there has been a lot of talk about them and we have tested them (finding ourselves in the presence of machines that are not for everyone but really excellent). Among the most striking things of the new Apple devices, although perhaps not among the most significant, is the presence of the discussed notch. Good, if you are the owner of a new Pro and want to make the notch on the monitor a little more fun, the Notchmeister app could be for you.
Lol, excellent work from @notchmeister / @chockenberry for the holidays. pic.twitter.com/YvLmRwTKGe
– Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) December 17, 2021
The Iconfactory, the company that developed this free downloadable app from the Mac App Store, explains on its official page that through Notchmeister it is possible to embellish the notch, for example by making light bulbs appear that are so much the Christmas season, or by applying some light effects that, coming out from the edge of the notch, allow you to follow the position of the mouse pointer while it is behind it.
The Iconfactory guarantees that the program uses very little computational power, resulting in no influence on the total resources used on the laptop. We don’t know if other effects will be added in the future and when, however the developers released the source code on GitHub, then Notchmeister will be able to form the basis for other additions of the kind, planned by others.
- Notchmeister | macOS | Mac App Store, Free