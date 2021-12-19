The notch of the new MacBook Pro is not enough for you? An app allows you to decorate it

The new MacBook Pros have been on the market for some time, there has been a lot of talk about them and we have tested them (finding ourselves in the presence of machines that are not for everyone but really excellent). Among the most striking things of the new Apple devices, although perhaps not among the most significant, is the presence of the discussed notch. Good, if you are the owner of a new Pro and want to make the notch on the monitor a little more fun, the Notchmeister app could be for you.

The Iconfactory, the company that developed this free downloadable app from the Mac App Store, explains on its official page that through Notchmeister it is possible to embellish the notch, for example by making light bulbs appear that are so much the Christmas season, or by applying some light effects that, coming out from the edge of the notch, allow you to follow the position of the mouse pointer while it is behind it.