The Nintendo Switch is already the company’s best-selling home console

After having known the positive sales figure of the Nintendo Switch in our country, and with the constant sales announcements around the world, it seems that finally the Japanese giant’s portable console has finally managed to become the company’s best-selling home console, finally surpassing the Nintendo Wii.

According to the latest data shared by the company, much of this success has been due to the good reception of the Nintendo Switch OLED, which has managed to sell 10.67 million units in the third quarter (October to December), far exceeding to the 3.9 million PS5 units sold by Sony. Figures that, combined with the basic console, brings total Nintendo Switch sales to 103.54 million since its launch in 2017, finally surpassing 101.63 million Wii units sold.

Thus, the next great objective of the Nintendo Switch will be to try to catch up and surpass the rest of the portable consoles, since despite having managed to surpass the Nintendo 3DS a long time ago, it still has the classic Game Boy ahead of it. and the almost unbeatable Nintendo DS.

However, perhaps pushed controller sales have not been following the good current of the console, falling by up to 8% compared to last year, leading the company to revise its annual sales forecast downwards, lowering its forecast by up to one million units. It now believes it will sell 23 million units, down from the 24 million it forecast last quarter. For the first nine months, its sales are 6% lower than last year at $11.52 billion.

On the other hand, regarding software and digital games, Nintendo has shared that direct sales to users this quarter have been the highest since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, with the remasters of Pokémon Diamond and Glittering Pearl being the leaders of this period, with almost 14 million units in the last nine months; followed by the multiplayer classics of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Party Superstars, which accumulated 7.96 and 5.43 million units respectively; and its still best-selling Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which remains at the top with 5 million units sold in the last period.

Even so, the great sales of Metroid Dread also stand out, which, presented at the end of last year, has already managed to accumulate 2.74 million units sold. Although it will be necessary to wait until the next official intervention of Nintendo to know the sales data of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which only in its first week of sales has managed to surpass the successful launch of Animal Crossing, aiming to become one of the best-selling games of the portable console.