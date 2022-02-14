Tech News

The next WhatsApp craze: cover photos are coming

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

After leaking the news that will reach the WhatsApp camera, another of the things that in the near future will be part of the most used messaging application worldwide has just been revealed. And these have to do with the customization options of user accounts, something that always likes. The improvement will allow adding a cover image to make it much easier and more intuitive to recognize an account. For this reason, we are talking about a novelty that will be part of WhatsApp Business for the time being. And this makes all the sense in the world, since for companies it is very important that they be recognized easily and quickly (and what better way to do this than to be able to place their logo or similar in the background of the account information). Curiously, according to the information that has been known, there are no plans – at least for the moment – for this new function that is already part of some test versions to reach the application for end users. Obviously, this is not something definitive, and possibly with the passage of time the situation will change (and it would not be at all strange, since this is much more common than is thought). What are the changes in this new WhatsApp function What will be allowed is to use an image that you have on your mobile device (it will also be possible to make one with the terminal’s camera), to use it as a cover image. This is located in the upper area, just behind the icon that identifies the account. In this way, anyone who visits the profile that has the new functionality will be able to see this new addition. A good possibility to, for example, add direct contact information. To make everything very simple, a new icon with the image of a camera is also included, which will be the one that will have to be used to upload the cover of the account. In addition, it has also been confirmed that regardless of the device you use, be it iOS or Android, the new information will be shared and any user will be able to see the addition. In other words, it will be a multiplatform novelty. At the moment there is no date for the arrival of the covers for the stable version of WhatsApp Business, so there is no other option but to wait for the company to decide to make it official once it has confirmed its proper functioning in the test channels it has. A good addition that for many can be important for your company account, because you can easily add information with the image used. Of course, this implementation is quite similar to what currently exists on Twitter, right? >

Previous articleHow to avoid being found on Twitter
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

The next WhatsApp craze: cover photos are coming

After leaking the news that will reach the WhatsApp camera, another of the things that in the...
Apps

How to avoid being found on Twitter

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

Blade Runner 2099, the sequel to a live-action series will arrive from the hand of Amazon

After the first Blade Runner sequel film, set 35 years after the original film starring Harrison Ford, it...
Apple

Apple registers three new Macs: will we see them already at the March event? Here’s what we know

The clues that lead straight to the Apple's spring keynote, set according to what the rumors report for...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.