The next WhatsApp craze: cover photos are coming

After leaking the news that will reach the WhatsApp camera, another of the things that in the near future will be part of the most used messaging application worldwide has just been revealed. And these have to do with the customization options of user accounts, something that always likes. The improvement will allow adding a cover image to make it much easier and more intuitive to recognize an account. For this reason, we are talking about a novelty that will be part of WhatsApp Business for the time being. And this makes all the sense in the world, since for companies it is very important that they be recognized easily and quickly (and what better way to do this than to be able to place their logo or similar in the background of the account information). Curiously, according to the information that has been known, there are no plans – at least for the moment – for this new function that is already part of some test versions to reach the application for end users. Obviously, this is not something definitive, and possibly with the passage of time the situation will change (and it would not be at all strange, since this is much more common than is thought). What are the changes in this new WhatsApp function What will be allowed is to use an image that you have on your mobile device (it will also be possible to make one with the terminal’s camera), to use it as a cover image. This is located in the upper area, just behind the icon that identifies the account. In this way, anyone who visits the profile that has the new functionality will be able to see this new addition. A good possibility to, for example, add direct contact information. To make everything very simple, a new icon with the image of a camera is also included, which will be the one that will have to be used to upload the cover of the account. In addition, it has also been confirmed that regardless of the device you use, be it iOS or Android, the new information will be shared and any user will be able to see the addition. In other words, it will be a multiplatform novelty. At the moment there is no date for the arrival of the covers for the stable version of WhatsApp Business, so there is no other option but to wait for the company to decide to make it official once it has confirmed its proper functioning in the test channels it has. A good addition that for many can be important for your company account, because you can easily add information with the image used. Of course, this implementation is quite similar to what currently exists on Twitter, right? >