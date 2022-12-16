The next Tomb Raider game will be from Amazon

Lara Croft is making a comeback thanks to Amazon Games, which will publish the next Tomb Raider title developed by Crystal Dynamics. The company has announced that the studio is using Unreal Engine 5 to create the most ambitious Tomb Raider game yet.



This upcoming Tomb Raider game, which will be available on multiple platforms, is still in early development and could take a few years to reach gamers’ hands. Although it is still in its early stages of creation, Amazon has confirmed that it will keep all the flagship features of the franchise. This will be a single player game with an environment that rewards exploration and finding creative solutions to problems. In addition, you will be able to solve puzzles and fight against a variety of enemies. The game will continue Lara’s story rather than be a reboot, which means it’s probably not the Tomb Raider 2 remake some fans were hoping for.

This will be the first mainline Tomb Raider game since 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider (except for early 2022’s Tomb Raider Reloaded mobile game). Embracer Group recently acquired Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix Montreal from Square Enix in a $300 million deal. In addition to these game studios, Embracer also obtained the intellectual property rights to Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and various other games from Square Enix. Also, the gaming giant plans to revive Deus Ex on Unreal Engine 5.

Amazon has been making a significant impact in the world of game publishing recently. One of their most recent successes was bringing Smilegate’s Lost Ark to North America, South America and Europe earlier this year. Last week, he also announced that he would be bringing Bandai Namco’s upcoming free-to-play multiplayer game, Blue Protocol, to the west. Tomb Raider will be a game changer for Amazon Games as it will be their first single player narrative title.

A little history of the game Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider is a video game franchise that originated in 1996 with the release of the first title in the series for the PlayStation, Sega Saturn, and PC. The game follows the adventures of Lara Croft, an archaeologist and adventurer who travels around the world in search of hidden treasures and ancient artifacts. Throughout the series, Lara has faced a variety of enemies and solved puzzles while exploring ancient tombs and ruins.

The first Tomb Raider game was a huge success and spawned several sequels and spin-offs. The franchise has evolved over the years, including titles for next-generation consoles and mobile games. Tomb Raider has also been adapted into feature films and a series of comics. Despite some ups and downs in the quality of the games over the years, the franchise is still hugely popular, having sold over 63 million copies worldwide.