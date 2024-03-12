The next thing about WhatsApp will be that you can set up to five chats to have them very close at hand

Since 2017 it has been possible to pin chats on WhatsApp, which makes them stay fixed at the top of the conversation list, even if there are other chats that have more recent messages. Seven years later, WhatsApp will allow us to set more chats.

Since the launch of pinned chats, WhatsApp has allowed us to pin a maximum of three chats, but soon the limit will rise to five. This way you will be able to have even more chats at hand.

Five is better than three

In WhatsApp you can pin chats to the chat list and you can also pin specific messages to a chat. The idea is similar: leave more at hand either an entire chat or a message within a chat.

To pin a conversation on WhatsApp all you need to do is select it (with a long tap) and then tap the thumbtack icon.

This remains the same, but soon you will be able set two more conversations, since the limit will rise from three to five chats set at most, as they have discovered in WaBetaInfo. In practice, it will allow you to almost fill the WhatsApp home screen with your favorite chats, regardless of whether they have new messages or not.

Pinned chats are shown in the list with a thumbtack icon and they do not change their position even though there are other chats that have more recent messages.

According to WaBetaInfo, the increase in pinned chats from three to five is on the way, although we still don’t know when. Until then, you will have to make do with the previous limit established seven years ago.

Via and screenshot | WaBetaInfo

