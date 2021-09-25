The next Samsung laptops will have the best image quality. Why?

While it is true that, at the moment, Samsung has not launched any television with OLED technology, the company has taken the notebook sector very seriously. And, for this reason Samsung has been introducing computers with OLED panels for some time. And they want more. Or this is what emerges from the latest publication of The Verge, where they indicate that Samsung Display, the company’s screen division, has just increased the production of its OLED panels with a 90 Hz refresh rate. the next generation of 14-inch ASUS notebooks. Exactly the ASUS ZeenBook 14 and VivoBook 14 would be the first models to release these new panels. “Demand for laptops is steadily increasing as working from home and distance learning become the new norm,” Asus Deputy CEO YC Chen said in a statement. “OLED displays can meet the diverse needs of consumers as they use laptops to go to school, hold virtual meetings, stream video, play games and much more.” There will also be Samsung laptops with 90 Hz OLED panels. It should be remembered that 90 Hz screens allow you to enjoy content more fluidly, so the multimedia experience is much better. And the idea of ​​having a laptop with an OLED screen of these characteristics sounds very interesting. Without a doubt, a perfect type of technology to get the most out of your favorite games. In this way, the manufacturer has begun the mass production of these 90 Hz OLED panels. Although it is true that it was in January of this year when it first announced these new screens, they have finally begun to enter the chain of production of the Seoul-based company. Remember that OLED technology has a series of improvements over traditional LED panels that are very remarkable. For starters, the image quality is far superior, as blacks look purer. To this must be added infinite viewing angles, so that you can watch any movie, series or other content without having to worry about where you have sat. And if we add to this that, by not needing an external backlighting system, since the pixels of an OLED screen are light emitters, it is an extremely thin panel. Now we just have to wait for Samsung to announce its first models with this technology. And we already anticipate that in the coming months there will be surprises almost certainly.