The next MacBook keyboard would have customizable aluminum keys

Among Apple’s many plans is the development of a new chassis for a special perforated aluminum keyboard for MacBook, which would integrate keys that would also add an LED matrix that changes depending on what you customize on your keys.

According to this information, Apple would have the registration of this patent, obviously covering the identity, but affirming that it is its intellectual property. This is done in order to also protect yourself from upcoming imitations, as well as your research. However, the technology may or may not be a latent product in the future for the company. Although patents are being registered, sometimes they are not entirely concrete, even until the product is ready.

A futuristic keyboard for MacBook?

Recently, one of the patents was discovered last Thursday. This describes a keyboard with futuristic aesthetics focused on the MacBook and that depending on your key customization, it could show you the changes. In any case, the change here would be physical keys instead of digital ones, in addition to being LED.

Although it may not appear to be, this keyboard does continue with the basic layout of a standard hardware keyboard. The patent details that the keys would be made of aluminum and not plastic. In case of turning off the MacBook, the keys would not show anything directly on them.

Once the user taps on one of them, it would still go for the typical scissor mechanism, making the keyboard really feel like one when typing on it. The sensation would be quite similar to a usual one for the user’s comfort, just like a MacBook of a lifetime. The issue here is that the MacBook would be made entirely of keyboard material, making for a more unified tone, as well as a stiffer design.

It should be remembered that the Cupertino company has already made use of aluminum keys some time ago with the PowerBook G4, although they added common brands.

Once the MacBook boots up, the keys would also light up with the standard setting. The difference with the other keyboards would be a key illumination from the cap glyph. The aluminum casing would not leave a light gradient around the edges.

In the event that the user needs an extra symbol, emoji or punctuation mark, the signs that the keyboard shows on the key cover can be changed. Something similar to what happens with the virtual software keyboards on the iPhone, which can change what is displayed according to what the user requires.

This keyboard would make use of mini-LED backlighting under the aluminum plates of the keys themselves. Each key would have precision drilling so that the LED could be seen through the top of the cap. The light would function as a small, low-resolution screen so that any letter or glyph that the user requires could be observed on the lid.

It would not be a high-definition technology that could display some kind of high-resolution image, as it would initially be totally focused on just being a screen for the key similar to the Stream Deck. I would not add any option similar to the current OLED screens or something similar. The patent only mentions that it would be a screen similar to 8 bits but that it would be more practical instead of aesthetic.

In case you want to know, the Apple patent is 2022/0399172 A1. You can find it under the author’s name of Mike Wuerthele on the official Scribd website.