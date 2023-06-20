The next HTC tablet is completely filtered, showing its technical characteristics

- Advertisement -

Although has almost disappeared in the smartphone space, it continues to release new tablets every year. And it seems that the HTC A103 Plus is just around the corner.

We are talking about the next mid-range HTC tablet that the manufacturer already has ready for an imminent launch. Or this is what emerges from the Gizmochina publication, and where they confirm the features of the HTC A103 Plus.

The HTC A103 Plus is showing its features

We are talking about a mid-range tablet and that has just been certified by Google, which makes it clear that it has just passed the corresponding tests before an imminent release.

And what can we know about the HTC A103 Plus? so what It will be an inexpensive tablet but with more than enough features for day to day. Without a doubt, a perfect product for students or people who want a gadget of this type to surf the Internet or watch movies.

For starters, the HTC A103 Plus will boast a 10.1-inch Full HD screen to ensure an excellent imaging experience. In addition, this model is committed to a processor MediaTek MTK8768A quad-core and 4 GB of RAM. In addition, with 64 GB of storage and the possibility of expanding up to 256 GB of memory with a microSD card, it is a perfect product if you are looking for a cheap tablet.

The tablet will come with a 5MP main camera, while selfies can be captured with the 5MP front camera, which features face detection and AI face unlock capabilities. We have already told you that it is a cheap tablet, so do not expect the most powerful features.

Finally, with a 6,000 mAh battery, this HTC A103 Plus guarantees great autonomy. How could it be otherwise, it offers Bluetooth, WiFi, USB 2.0 ports, as well as GPS, A-GPS and GLONASS for precise location tracking.

At the moment we don’t know what will be the price of the HTC A103 Plus, but it should oscillate between 119 and 189 euros. As for the release date of this cheap tablet with Android, for now it is a complete mystery, but everything indicates that it will become official in the coming weeks.

Of course, it is very likely that it will arrive in Taiwan first, so we will have to wait a few more months until HTC makes a global launch of the A103 Plus tablet.

