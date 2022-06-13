The next high-end OnePlus will have brutal fast charging, but no Alert Slider, according to the latest leak

This year OnePlus announced the OnePlus 10 Pro and we are left wanting the standard model, the OnePlus 10, for later. Already in the middle of 2022, the bells of a new high-end OnePlus are ringing more and more clearly, although it is not clear if it will arrive under the name of OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T.

Whatever the final nomenclature, the terminal has been leaked in great detail in the OnSiteGo publication, with images based on “initial prototypes of the terminal” and a good part of its specifications.

This will be the new OnePlus, according to leaks

OnePlus kicked the OnePlus 10 series off to a flying start, with the super-powerful OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120Hz AMOLED display, and 80W fast charging. About six months later, it’s time for a new high-end OnePlus for which the leakers still can’t agree. Some believe that it will be the OnePlus 10, others bet more that OnePlus will end the OP10 series and go directly to the OnePlus 10T.

The terminal has now been filtered by the Yogesh Brar, which has given us the clearest picture to date of what awaits us in the next high-end OnePlus. And, despite the fact that in principle he will not have the surname Pro, in fact will improve in some aspects to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As for the design, there are not many changes, with a front where the screen of 6.7-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh takes center stage, perforated in the center to mount the front camera, 32 megapixels. In the OnePlus 10 Pro, yes, the front camera is perforated in one corner.

Behind, the leak shows us again a giant module for the camera, even larger than that of the Pro model, signed by Hasselblad and with a slightly more modest combination of lenses than that of the pro model. It would have a 50 megapixel main sensor with OISa 16 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro lens.

With a similar design, there would be a somewhat controversial change in this OnePlus 10 or 10T, and that is does not have Alert Slidersomething that until recently was indicative of the brand after being in all “normal” OnePlus so far, and in the occasional OnePlus Nord.

As for the processor, a Dimensity 9000 was expected, but rumors place it with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ instead. Interestingly, the leak tells us that it would have a 4,800 mAh battery and 150W fast charge, faster than OnePlus 10 Pro, although without wireless charging. Its launch should be close, so we will probably know more about it soon.

Via | OnsiteGo