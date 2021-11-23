The next flagship processor, Snapdragon 8, will be independent of Qualcomm

As Qualcomm itself explains, the company has decided to rebrand its Snapdragon smartphone chipsets, ditching the now-familiar triple-digit nomenclature on the eve of the announcement of its latest Snapdragon flagship at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit. 2021, which would now arrive under the name of Snapdragon 8.

And it is that following the current model of its series, it was a matter of time before the company ended up running out of numbers, not wanting to enter the four-digit categories. Thus, the hitherto rumored Snapdragon 898, could end up receiving a new simplified name, instead of being the last of the current series, changing the name of its new flagship chipset to just Snapdragon 8.

On the other hand, it seems that Qualcomm and Snapdragon are separating. Or at least in relation to its brand strategy: “Snapdragon will be an independent product brand with specific links to the Qualcomm brand where applicable”Explains Qualcomm.

In fact, in order to make it easier to differentiate between the different ranges of its new family, it will opt for the use of different colors, relegating, for example, the use of gold tones for its «premium level» chips; while other nomenclatures such as 5G will disappear completely, ensuring that it will be a common feature in all devices of this new stage.

Unknowns in the future of Snapdragon

Despite still maintaining its position as the leader in this market, more and more companies are deciding to create their own chipsets, with examples like Samsung or Apple, which Google recently joined.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning the recent report that the exclusive agreement between Qualcomm and Microsoft’s Windows on ARM operating system will expire soon. And is that although no other chipset manufacturer has been able to launch a natively compatible chipset so far, MediaTek has already signaled its interest in developing these Windows-compatible processors at ARM.

In fact, the Taiwanese company seems to be willing to compete at a higher level, having recently announced the next arrival of the new Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 200, which would compete with other major contenders on the market.

As always, the maximum beneficiaries of this competitiveness should be the consumers, with increasingly demanding products, and possible new price competition, which could end up making future devices cheaper.