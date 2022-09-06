The next flagship Huawei Mate 50 could arrive with an old chip

- Advertisement -

According to a new rumor, the huawei-mate-50-the-camera-promises-sparks-thanks-to-the-variable-aperture/">Huawei Mate 50 hit the market with an old chip. The reason is US sanctions, of course, which prevent Huawei from using the latest and greatest chips with 5G. According to rumors, the Huawei Mate 50 will use the Snapdragon 888 4G. That’s the chip that Huawei has used on several occasions, and it could be the company’s choice for the Mate 50 as well. The Snapdragon 888 was Qualcomm’s flagship SoC in 2021. Well, its 5G variant was, since Huawei is basically forced to use a 4G model. The difference is only the cellular connectivity. According to the source, the Huawei Mate 50 will feature a 6.28-6.38″ Full HD+ OLED screen. That display will be provided by BOE, it will offer a 2800 x 1225 resolution and have a 120Hz refresh rate. A triple-camera setup is expected on the rear of the phone, led by a 50-megapixel camera. The phone will also pack at least 8GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB of storage, depending on which model is chosen. Huawei and Leica are no longer associated, but Huawei last month announced its new brand “XMAGE”, which will now represent the latest Huawei Mobile Imaging, which, as the manufacturer claims, will keep it at the forefront of technology. of mobile cameras.

Android will come pre-installed on the device, but without Google services. Once again, this will happen because of US sanctions. However, Harmony OS 3.0 will come pre-installed with Huawei’s HMS. The Huawei Mate 50 series is expected to at the end of the year. Some rumors suggested that it could be released next month.