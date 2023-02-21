5G News
The next Call of Duty will be released on Nintendo consoles for 10 years, it's official

The next Call of Duty will be released on Nintendo consoles for 10 years, it’s official

Android

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
Microsoft and Nintendo have just announced a historic partnership in video games. For a period of ten years, all Call of Duty games will be available on Nintendo machines at the same time as on Xbox. An undisguised foot call to Sony.

call of duty playstation Activision
Credits: Activision

Brad Smith, vice-president of Microsoft, has just announced a historic agreement between the Redmond firm and Nintendo. From today and for ten yearsall Call of Duty games will be released on both Xbox and the Japanese brand’s consoles.

The deal was announced on Twitter via a short statement. The idea is to allow all players to take advantage of the license, regardless of their console:

“Microsoft and Nintendo have negotiated and signed a ten-year agreement to bring all Call of Duty to Nintendo players – the same day as Xbox with the same content – ​​so they can enjoy the CoD experience like Xbox players. and Playstation. We are committed to providing long-term access to Call of Duty on other gaming platforms, bringing more choice and competitiveness to the gaming market. »

Microsoft appeals to Sony with this agreement

As a result, all Call of Duty games will arrive day-one on Switch as well as on its successor console. Good news for fans of the Japanese brand. This agreement actually hides a hell of a call from the foot to Sony, which disputes the takeover of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft precisely because of the license.

Read also – Activision Blizzard: Microsoft promises that future Call of Duty will not be Xbox exclusives

The manufacturer opposes the takeover for fear of seeing his PlayStation deprived of the shooter, a very important financial windfall for him. Microsoft said it offered Sony a 10-year deal, but reportedly went unanswered. With this announcement, the Redmond brand wants to show its goodwill and prove that its takeover will not impact its direct competitor.

It remains to be seen how the Call of Duty will manage to run correctly on the Switch. We know that the console sometimes struggles technically and the license will represent a huge challenge for developers. Will Nintendo choose cloud gaming, as was the case for Control or Resident Evil 8?

