The next big thing in chip manufacturing is in the hands of a single company, and it’s coming in 2025

If we stick to its relevance from a technological point of view, most influential of the semiconductor industry is not TSMC. Neither does Samsung. Not Intel. Both these three companies and many other makers owe much of their technological development to the Dutch company ASML.

This company does not manufacture integrated circuits. It produces something even more important: photolithographic equipment used by major semiconductor manufacturers. In addition, it has no competition because it is currently the only manufacturer of photolithography machines that has been able to fine-tune extreme ultraviolet equipment (UVE).

These machines are extraordinarily complex. So much so that ASML’s competitors, including Japanese companies Canon and Nikon, were forced to withdraw during the race to get them up and running. Currently TSMC and Samsung use them to produce their chips, which has allowed them to increase the competitiveness of their integrated circuits.

Intel has also purchased this equipment from ASML, but does not currently use it in production for the end customer. Here are some figures about these machines that give us context and can help us understand their extraordinary complexity: each of them costs €140 million, weighs approximately 50 tons and is made up of no less than 100,000 pieces. There it is.

UVE photolithography and the Rayleigh criterion

The task of a lithography team is to transfer with great precision a geometric pattern to the surface of a semiconductor wafer made of silicon. This definition invites us to clearly intuit the relevance of the optical elements that are part of this machine. At first glance, it does not seem like a very complex procedure, but, in reality, it is. It is extraordinarily complex.

And it is because the geometric patterns are getting smaller, so that their transfer to the wafer surface with the necessary precision is more and more difficult as the lithographic processes are refined. Currently the most advanced integration technology, as we have seen, is the UVE, and is solely in the hands of ASML. However, there is a reason why much research is needed to further develop lithographic equipment: there is a limit to what the maximum resolution of a photolithographic process is.

This value is described by an expression known as the Rayleigh criterion, and is the authentic bible of ASML. This is the equation that inescapably conditions the development of semiconductor integration technology:

It seems like a complicated mathematical expression, but fortunately it is not. The term ‘CD’ housed to the left of equality comes from the English expression critical dimension and identifies to what extent it is possible to miniaturize the components that make up an integrated circuit. This is the parameter that semiconductor manufacturers want to reduce at all costs to continue refining their integration technology.

Secondly, the factor ‘k₁’ it is a coefficient that is delimited by the physical parameters that condition the semiconductor manufacturing process. The physical limit imposed by silicon photolithography is ‘k₁ = 0.25’, so manufacturers do their best to refine their technology to bring this coefficient as close as possible to this limit value.

The next parameter, identified by the Greek letter lambda (‘λ’), tells us what is the wavelength of light used in the manufacturing process of semiconductors. One of the most important challenges faced by the companies we are talking about is, precisely, to reduce the wavelength of light in order to increase the resolution of the photolithographic process.

The last ingredient in the recipe is the ‘NA’ parameter (numerical aperture), which identifies the aperture value of the optics used by the lithographic team. In this context, this parameter essentially reflects the same as the aperture value when we talk about the optics of a photo camera, so it determines the amount of light that the optical elements are capable of collecting. As we can guess, the more light they collect, the better.

The most advanced photolithography equipment that ASML designs and manufactures is extraordinarily complex. The UV light source is housed in the bottom right-hand corner of the machine, and the wafers move through it with amazing precision.

UVE High-NA photolithography will arrive in 2025

This is not a sprint race. It’s more of a long-distance race. For the technologies involved in the development of photolithography to continue advancing, it is necessary sustain researchand ASML has been working for several years on the lithography equipment that is undoubtedly called to replace the UVE photolithography machines that it is currently producing for TSMC, Intel, Samsung and some other clients.

Your Next Generation Lithographic Process It’s called High-NA., and is the result of increasing the aperture value of the ‘NA’ optic of your current EUV process from 0.33 to 0.55. Described in this way, it does not seem like a great advance, but if we stop to think for a moment about everything that we have reviewed a few lines above when we have investigated the Rayleigh criterion, we will realize that developing the NA parameter is an efficient way of act on the critical dimension.

The first UVE High-NA lithography equipment will be ready to start R&D tests at the end of 2023

To introduce this remarkable improvement in their next photolithographic equipment, ASML engineers are being forced to redesign all optical elements of its UVE lithography machines (in this area it has the help of the German optics expert company Carl Zeiss), and also to rethink all the robotic components that are responsible for solving the movement of the wafers inside the machine to guarantee that it will be carried out with the necessary precision.

According to ASML, the first units of this equipment will be ready by the end of 2023, and will be used by its clients for R&D. Its strategy is to start with these machines the production of chips with 2nm lithography, and from there continue to refine this process more and more, so it seems reasonable to accept that it will remain in force for at least a decade. However, the most exciting news is that ASML is confident that their customers will start full-scale production of their UVE High-NA lithographic equipment in 2025. They are literally just around the corner.

Images: ASML