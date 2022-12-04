The news of the OneUI 5.0 tested on Galaxy S22 Ultra: here are the best | Video

- Advertisement -

Samsung as we know is very active when it comes to updates and has already started the beta program for the OneUI 5.0 based on Android 13: we started from the S22 and S21 in different regions of the globe but not in Italy. Not bad actually because the times are now ripe and the arrival of beta number 5 indicates that the rollout of the final version will begin shortly short time left. However, if you want to know in advance what you will find on your Samsung smartphones after the update, then just watch the video we have prepared, with all the main news including new features, customization and security.

THE FIRST SENSATIONS

Beta number 5, the one we installed, has fixed several important bugs and given a nice performance boost, so much so that our S22 Ultra seemed more responsive than usual. It will be a little the placebo effect of the novelty, a little the fact that it has been completely restored and a little the fact that Samsung has slightly speeded up the animations.

- Advertisement -

Like Android 13 on the Pixels, Android 13 on the Samsung’s too it is not an update that distorts the user experience, however, the additions are not lacking and Samsung has managed to further improve the One UI where it was needed. Without wishing to repeat all the information already reported in the previous articles, we would like to point out the ones that seemed to us the most useful and well done.

Aesthetically convinces the new graphic setting of notifications, it’s not super practical actually, because fewer notifications appear on the same page, but at a glance it’s immediately clearer and more proportionate. The lock screen clock widgets are nice but the selection screen is copied by iOS 16, as well as the selection of wallpapers; Oh well.

Very well the shortcuts to activate multitasking: they are super intuitive and well made in terms of animations and haptic feedback, very comfortable the functions of notes in call, with S22 Ultra and the S-Pen they are really perfect. We also find the grouping of the “Connected devices” and “Security and Privacy” sections which make the accessibility to the settings much more streamlined. Finally, the recognition of text in images and videos is particularly effective, complete with keyboard import.

All the rest are certainly good things, nothing revolutionary but always in the right direction and with the timing that has distinguished Samsung for some time now.

- Advertisement -

WHEN IT WILL ARRIVE AND FOR WHOM

There are so many Samsung smartphones that will receive the update to Android 13 with OneUI 5.0. After the presentation of the new software, a first list of eligible models was released, others could still be added and someone deleted if problems arise in the tests.

Going backwards the last generation of Galaxy S it will arrive on is that of the S20plus S10 Lite, nothing on the other hand for the S10, at least for the moment, the same goes for the Note 20. All Folds and Flips except the first Fold, many Galaxy M and Galaxy A of the last two years and tablets from generation 6 onwards , but here you will find the complete list.

WHEN?

- Advertisement -

Samsung hasn’t released a timeline but has already been busy, so much so that beta versions are already available for many models, not just on the high end.

For the S22 and Fold 4 we are talking about the next few weeks November or early December, between 2022 and 2023 it will then be the turn of the top of the range last yearto the mid-range 2022 and then so on, going further and further back chronologically and as a range to which they belong. The bulk of the products will already be updated in spring 2023 to then conclude the list in the summer of next year.

If you have a basic model, however, you can rest assured, the fact that there is to wait for the major update does not mean that you will not receive security updates or improvements in the meantime.