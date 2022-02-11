The news of One UI 4.1 on video: here are the focuses of the interface of the new Galaxy

The Galaxy Unpacked event was not just an opportunity to discover what Samsung is able to offer to the premium segment of the market. As often happens, the new products, specifically the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series, are just the tip of the iceberg: below, no less important news such as the extension of software support (up to 5 years) and the new features reserved for the One UI 4.1 interfacewhich risked going almost unnoticed.

Normally the debut of the finest devices coincides with that of a revision of the user interface. The practice was repeated again this time, with the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Tab S8 that arrive on the market with One UI 4.1 rather than with One UI 4.0 (whose rollout proceeds as planned). They are the first Samsung products to receive it, and in all likelihood they will remain the only ones to have it for a while.

For the occasion, Samsung has made a video of a few minutes in which explains what’s new in the interface of the new Galaxy, the same ones that should end up on the devices that will receive it in the future. The first aspect on which the video focuses is among the most felt by customers of a top of the range such as an S22, namely the camera: Samsung has optimized the Pro mode while also allowing you to use it with each of the cameras, added creative opportunities with night photos, integrated the app with the main social apps (we have deepened it here).

Regarding the productivity the interface is able to recognize appointments and add them to the calendar with a few steps, you can continue on a Windows PC an operation started on the Galaxy and integrates specific optimizations to improve multitasking on Tab S8.

About to the app Wallet Samsung explains that in addition to payment cards it is possible to add student cards, loyalty cards and documents such as driving licenses, all protected by Samsung Knox, but it must be understood whether this change immediately affects all the countries in which Wallet is available or someone will have to arm themselves with patience.

Brief final step for the night rest, which Samsung has worked on to provide the customer with solutions to improve their habits. Samsung One UI 4.1, we reiterate, is pre-installed on Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8, but in the future it will also arrive on other models.

