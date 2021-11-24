The news of MIUI on your POCO mobile: so you can sign up for the stable ROM tests

POCO is one of the brands that arouse the most curiosity among many users. Since POCO F1 the brand has launched different models, of which the last was the POCO M4 Pro 5G. MIUI-based phones, a layer of customization of which now latest enhancements can be tested thanks to the testing program.

POCO has started the test program again or what is the same, the program for MIUI testers. A system whereby you can try the new MIUI with the sole condition of generating opinions and feedback that make possible the solution of possible errors.

Generate feedback … express condition

POCO just announced the opening your testing program for new users. A way to test the news that in the future will reach MIUI and do it before they reach the global user.

Accessing this test system is as easy as entering this link and following the prompts to sign up for the “POCO Stable Tester” program. A program from which quite a few can benefit from telephones that the brand has in its catalog. Specifically, the owners of any of these models.

LITTLE F3

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 NFC

LITTLE F3 GT

LITTLE C3

LITTLE M3

LITTLE M2

The only condition is that to be part of the community of testers, feedback must be generated to correct faults that we can find during our daily use in order to be able to solve possible errors before the version is released to the general public.

Along with this “obligation” it will be necessary have one of the aforementioned models plus be of age. From here and once registered, the user will begin to receive the latest versions of MIUI before other users and thus will have access to the new functions that the customization layer incorporates.

