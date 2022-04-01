The news of Google Meet to strengthen the hybrid work model

Days before Microsoft celebrates its special event focused on what’s new in the company for the hybrid work model, Google has just presented a series of news for Google Meet also oriented towards the hybrid work model, and it does so at a time when which many workers are returning to their jobs in person, also including Google workers.

Among the new features are the integration of video calls to the Docs, Sheets and Slides applications, the expansion of video calls to more people through live broadcasts with YouTube, the new Picture in Picture mode, and more.



Comparing the possibilities of remote workers with those of face-to-face

First of all, Google talks about the arrival of emoji reactions to meetings as a form of visual expression for those who attend virtually. “These reactions will appear on a participant’s video tile or will appear next to their name if their video tile is not visible.”

Second of the Meet integration with Docs, Sheets, and Slidesso users can quickly start a meeting and bring it over a document, spreadsheet or presentation in front of other attendees.

According to Google:

This allows everyone in the meeting to collaborate in real time while having a conversation, all from the same tab.

On the other hand comes the picture-in-picture mode to Meet in Chrome browsers for speakers and attendees who perform other tasks simultaneously while holding meetings.

Google specifies that:

Next month, you’ll be able to view up to four video tiles of meeting attendees in a floating window on top of other apps while sharing content or sending a message in Gmail. Clicking on a picture-in-picture takes you quickly back to the full Meet session.

What’s more, in the new Companion mode it will be possible to improve experiences through hardware compatible with Meet with the arrival of noise cancellationso that all those who use compatible devices, with the new integration, will be able to eliminate all background noise, both that which occurs within the physical rooms themselves and also outside them, making it easier for virtual assistants to listen of the speakers.

What’s more:

In the coming months, people in conference rooms will also be able to add their own personal video tile from Companion Mode and their laptop camera, making it easier for other attendees to see their expressions and gestures.

Improvements are coming to live broadcasts.

Google says that Meet users can now host meetings with up to 500 active attendees and live stream up to 100,000 on trusted Google Workspace domains«, to which will be added the possibility that in the near future, the attendees of the live broadcasts can participate in questions and answers, and also in surveys.

Live streams of Meet meetings to YouTube will be possible later this year.

Finally, optional client-side encryption in Google Meet is coming in May and is currently available in beta, with optional end-to-end encryption for all meetings coming later this year.

