The new ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, with a hidden front camera, begins its arrival in European markets

It often happens that when a brand launches a new model of smart mobile phone on the market, said model usually stays in specific countries, mostly in countries of origin, although later, some of these models also usually begin to travel to other markets, either with the same original name or under another name.

Well, we have already discussed everything that ZTE’s Axon 40 Ultra is capable of offering, a brand that is little known among users in general, but that in recent years has been standing out for the launch of high-end models that have of the front camera hidden under the screen, without this hindering the quality at the time of capture.



This model, which has a 6.8″ AMOLED screen with lateral curvatures and a maximum frequency rate of 120Hz. Inside it has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, these being the configurations that will now arrive in Europe.

It also offers a rear camera setup with a 64MP (f/1.6) main camera with optical image stabilization, a 64MP ultra-wide-angle camera as well, and a 64MP telephoto camera.

The front camera only has a 16MP sensor.

Its battery has a 5,000 mAh capacity with support for 80W fast charging, and in terms of connectivity, in addition to support for 5G networks, it is also compatible with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and via NFC.

As we say, these configurations are already reaching European markets, including Spanish, so those who are interested in this model within the European territory will be reassured to know that it will go on sale on June 21 for 829 euros and 949 euros. euros respectively.

Now, those interested have from today the possibility of making their reservations paying only 1.99 euros, which will also allow them to have a discount of 50 euros at the time of purchase.

In this way, those who opt for this model, the wait is coming to an end.

More information: ZTE