The new YouTube to make it easier to express yourself in conversations

YouTube has just introduced a feature, which will be quite familiar to those who regularly use Twitch, which will make it possible to go beyond words when it comes to expressing all kinds of emotions through the use of a new format of visual elements.

They are about the Youtube Emotes, that the platform itself defines them as a fun set of static images, now arriving the first emotes focused on games, but the platform already promises (and works) so that in the future emotes of other different themes would arrive.



Powering conversations through new visuals

Both the current emotes and those that arrive in the future They can be used both in the comments section and in live chats. To access the emotes, all you have to do is open the YouTube emoji selector, being just below the custom emojis of the channel itself.

YouTube clarifies that emotes also have specific names that can be typed in for auto-completion in live chat, similar to how custom channel emojis currently work.

From YouTube they promote the creators of the emotes, Abelle Hayford, Guy Field and Yujin Won, as a way of thanking and encouraging them to get new followers on their respective Instagram user accounts.

With that It is likely that this is a starting point for new independent creators to make themselves known, and to make other works knownbefore the general public through the development of future sets of emotes for YouTube.

In this way, YouTube wants to reach similar levels to Twitch in terms of user participation in comments and chats by offering similar tools, which shows that there is more aggressive competition between the two platforms since Twitch has been the refuge of creators of content that left YouTube looking for better conditions to grow their audiences.

We’ll see if in the future YouTube turns this new feature into a marketplace where thematic creations are allowed to be sold, and may represent another way of income for the platform. It also remains to be seen if animated emotes will also arrive in the future.

More information: YouTube