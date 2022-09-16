The new YouTube to adapt advertising videos to vertical format

Google is once again looking at YouTube advertisers, for which it is beginning to testing a new machine learning model capable of changing the of existing video commercials shot horizontally so that they can also be displayed in square or formats, depending on the way users view YouTube.

With this, it intends to help advertisers who do not have enough resources to create variants of their existing assets in other display formats, taking advantage of what they already have so that they directly automatically to other display formats.



As indicated:

The machine learning model detects important elements in the horizontal ad, such as faces, key objects, logos, text and movement, and divides the video into different "scenes". This ensures that important elements are displayed correctly (centered, for example) in the reformatted video.

For now, this technology will be applied to app campaigns, but later it will be applied to action video and top performance campaigns as well. In its line to promote the availability of advertising video assets in other formats, with special emphasis on advertising videos in vertical format, Google has presented the arrival of new video templates.

More precisely, they point out that four new customizable vertical video ad templates and one square template are coming that advertisers will find within the video creation tools in Google Ads.

They add that:

These new templates follow creative best practices for YouTube and are designed with specific considerations for a vertical viewing environment, with beats, music tracks, and transitions designed for impact.

But also, a new set of vertical video ad templates are also coming to their auto-create video generation offeringcapable of creating videos in vertical format based on the assets that you want to use in the campaigns, such as texts and images.

Finally, Google offers a series of vertical ad creation tipssuch as matching vertical ads on vertical platforms, that are short in duration, and that express emotion in them.

More information: Google