The new YouTube Shorts for creators to start having a stable income

There is no doubt that the irruption of TikTok in the panorama of social networks has not left anyone indifferent. Among the social platforms there are those who seek to imitate it, and others who seek to entertain their current with advantages in order to retain them.

In this sense, the publication The New York Times has had access to a audio about a meeting held between Google officials, in which he describes the company’s ambitious plans regarding YouTube the feature built into YouTube with which Google competes against TikTok.



The war to retain and attract more creators

In this regard, there is talk of the beginning of the monetization of content via advertising by which the creators will obtain 45% of the obtained. Remember that months ago, Google was already starting to test ads for YouTube Shorts.

It is sought that the creators of YouTube Shorts begin to have stable income that allows them to continue creating content for the platformwhere until now they had only been obtaining single payments offered from the fund for creators of Shorts, endowed with about 100 million dollars.

As highlighted by TechCrunch as a curiosity, YouTube creators have traditionally obtained 55% of revenue from advertising that is added before and during the playback of their videos.

Amjad Hanif, vice president of product management and products for creators, points out in said audio that they intend to make creators understand that YouTube “is the place to start their career in Shorts”, and advances that creators they will be able to use modern music in the videos and earn money with the contents.

This may be shocking because some time ago, the money was intended for the copyright holders of the musical themes used. To make all of this possible, creators will be invited to join the Partner Program.

We have already commented on several occasions the importance of creators so that some of the main social platforms always have new content to discover, something of special relevance in those platforms that are based on videos, as is the case with TikTok.

Google wants YouTube Shorts to be the option to create and view short-form videos on the Internet, although TikTok will not stop offering news, so sooner or later it could launch initiatives to continue encouraging its creators to continue creating more content.

The fact is that the creators see what they receive for their work on both platforms as insufficient, so the competition is no longer just about more users and number of videos viewed, but also about who will be able to better retain the creators. for them to continue with their work.