Search here...
Tech NewsAppsJuegos

The New York Times launches its own Wordle after buying it

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In just a few months it has become one of the most popular games, with hundreds of millions of daily users, to the point that at the end of January The New York Times bought Wordle.

The version of Wordle presented by The New York Times has received complaints about its difficulty.

After an initial announcement in which the New York newspaper assured that users could continue playing without problems as they had been doing so far, days ago it presented your own version of Wordlealthough the launch has not been without initial problems since last Tuesday, when it appeared for the first time on the newspaper’s website.

And it is that many players have complained that in the first days in which The New York Times has offered your own version of Wordle it has been more difficult to find the word of the day. Give the games division of the newspaper have responded to these complaints by clarifying that they have not changed the list of words, but have simply removed some profanity or offensive words from the list that the game itself already incorporates within its own Javascript code. In fact, by exploring this code, it could be confirmed that this catalog of words to be found has not changed.

Read:

OPPO Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite: photos, data sheet and first impressions

The reason for the withdrawal of these offensive or profanity words is that The New York Times never includes these words in its publicationsnor do they appear in another game available on the newspaper’s own website, Spelling Bee, in which you have to find out the words that make up a sentence.

In this way the newspaper, after buying the game, offers its own version as part of the transition to its new hosting, adapting it to the group’s editorial policy, but on the other hand without losing the essence of the game that has made it so popular. .

.

Previous articleHow to Reverse the App Drawer on Samsung Galaxy: From Horizontal to Vertical Scrolling
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

The New York Times launches its own Wordle after buying it

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

How to Reverse the App Drawer on Samsung Galaxy: From Horizontal to Vertical Scrolling

Are you one of those who can't stand scrolling through the One UI app drawer page...
Huawei

Huawei MateBook D 15 is renewed with the new AMD Ryzen 5500 processors

A year after the arrival on the market of the MateBook D 15 with an Intel processor, Huawei...
Tech News

Create your resume as if it were the Google results page

Google has very well studied its results page in the search engine. A side column with global...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.