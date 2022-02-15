The New York Times launches its own Wordle after buying it

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In just a few months it has become one of the most popular games, with hundreds of millions of daily users, to the point that at the end of January The New York Times bought Wordle.

The version of Wordle presented by The New York Times has received complaints about its difficulty.

After an initial announcement in which the New York newspaper assured that users could continue playing without problems as they had been doing so far, days ago it presented your own version of Wordlealthough the launch has not been without initial problems since last Tuesday, when it appeared for the first time on the newspaper’s website.

And it is that many players have complained that in the first days in which The New York Times has offered your own version of Wordle it has been more difficult to find the word of the day. Give the games division of the newspaper have responded to these complaints by clarifying that they have not changed the list of words, but have simply removed some profanity or offensive words from the list that the game itself already incorporates within its own Javascript code. In fact, by exploring this code, it could be confirmed that this catalog of words to be found has not changed.

The reason for the withdrawal of these offensive or profanity words is that The New York Times never includes these words in its publicationsnor do they appear in another game available on the newspaper’s own website, Spelling Bee, in which you have to find out the words that make up a sentence.

In this way the newspaper, after buying the game, offers its own version as part of the transition to its new hosting, adapting it to the group’s editorial policy, but on the other hand without losing the essence of the game that has made it so popular. .

