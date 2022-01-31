The New York Times buys Wordle, the addictive word game

And the week starts with a surprise for Wordle fans. “The New York Times” announced the purchase of the buzzword game.

What will happen to Wordle? Will it still be available to all users? We tell you the details below.

Wordle changes ownership, but will remain free

as announced Josh Wardle on his Twitter account, from now on Wordle will no longer be in his charge. Yes, it changes owners. The New York Times bought Wordle.

And although they have not given too many details of the acquisition, it is known that the amount of the purchase exceeds seven figures, as they mention in their announcement. Of course, Wordle will become part of the catalog of games that The New York Times offers to its subscribers:

Wordle, the stimulating and wildly popular daily word game from Josh Wardle, joins The New York Times portfolio of original and engaging puzzle games that delight and challenge solvers every day. […] As part of our games portfolio, Wordle will have an exciting future with the help of a team of talented engineers, designers, editors and more, improving the user experience.

And what will happen to the rest of the users? As mentioned in the purchase announcement, Wordle will continue to be free for both new players and those who have been in the game for a long time. And Josh Wardle mentions that he’s working to keep players’ scores up, so they shouldn’t see any changes to their games.

However, keep in mind that the games offered by The New York Times are part of the special subscription to access “Games”, so the strategy with Wordle may change over time.