the new xiaomi civi boasts design and a featherweight

Xiaomi continues to launch mobiles indiscriminately, you just have to see how almost every week we meet a new phone from its brands Redmi or Poco, or in this case from Xiaomi itself. On this occasion we have met new Xiaomi CIVI, a mobile that was completely filtered yesterday, in fact, it was officially launched, when all its characteristics and prices were revealed. Now we know it in detail to verify that it is a beautiful, light and ultra-thin new mobile, as well as being very powerful.

This is the Xiaomi CIVI

This new phone from the Chinese firm arrives with a marked aesthetic character, allowing us to offer a design that, although it does not stand out so much in its appearance, it does in its construction. It is a mobile with a minimalist design, but above all we are surprised by two unusual aspects in mobiles today. On the one hand, its thickness of only 6.88mm It is one of the thinnest that we have seen in a smart mobile recently. While it is also a fairly light mobile for current standards. You just have to see that your weight is only 166 grams, so in this aspect it is a mobile that feels stylish and light in the hand. But it is also a mobile that does not give up the best features.

Xiaomi

You just have to see that it has a display with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as Full HD + resolution, technology AMOLED and a size of 6.55 inches. A fast mobile, since it arrives with the processor Snapdragon 778G which offers not only a lot of power, but also 5G connectivity. It is accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM, as well as up to 256GB of internal storage. A terminal that boasts a triple camera, with a 64 megapixel main sensor, as well as an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 5 megapixel macro. The front camera is 32 megapixels, making it one of the most advanced in this regard.

Xiaomi

The battery is another highlight, as it is of 4500mAh, which is a lot considering the adjusted weight and thickness. In addition, it charges very quickly thanks to a power of 55W in its load. It has a fingerprint reader on the screen, as well as stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.2, Wifi ac or USB type C connector. At the moment it has been launched in China for about 365 euros to change.

>