The new Xiaomi 13 is already here, so is this new beast for the high-end

After an unexpected delay, the company Xiaomi has announced the arrival of its new high-end phone. This is a model that has some options that are completely new, such as its processor, and it has everything necessary to be considered the terminal right now. More powerful that exists in the market for Android.

One of the things that attracts the attention of this new generation of smartphones is that there is a aesthetic difference that is obvious as soon as you see the phones: The Xiaomi 13 basic is a device that is straight and it has no curvature some on its screen and chassis. And this is something that can earn you a good number of followers, since many are not lovers of this type of finish. On the contrary, the variant But yes, she has curvesand even flaunts them.

A screen that clearly advances in this Xiaomi

There are also differences here, because we are talking about dimensions of 6.36 and 6.73 inches (always maintaining an OLED panel with a frequency of 120Hz). The basic terminal has a Full HD + resolution and, in the Pro, the good news comes that it reaches 2K, which places this device among the best on the market and is an important evolutionary step for the Asian firm. By the way, the difference that we have mentioned makes the dimensions different in each version of the new terminals:

Xiaomi 13: 152.8 x 71.5 x 7.98 millimeters and 189 grams

Xiaomi 13 Pro: 162.8 x 74.6 x 8.38 millimeters and 229 grams

Xiaomi

By the way, in the multimedia section, it should be noted that these new phones that are already official have stereo speakers that are compatible with Dolby Atmoswhich means they offer excellent sound quality.

A power beyond doubt

Inside all the models that are part of the new Xiaomi 13 range, there is a processor that is the first time that it has been officially announced in a phone: el Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Therefore, this is an undeniable attraction that gives the device a very important power. On the other hand, there are two options for the RAM: 8 and 12GB. This ensures perfect power so that MIUI 14 -based on Android 13- works perfectly with all kinds of applications.

Other options that are important to know about these new devices is that the storage It can be different according to the needs of the user (128, 256 and 512GB), and there is no shortage of excellent connectivity options, since we are talking about 5G; Wi-Fi 6E; Bluetooth 5.3; NFC; and even an infrared emitter. In addition, the autonomy is perfectly resolved, because we are talking about a 4 battery.500mAh in the basic Xiaomi 13 and of 4,820mAh in the Pro. Here, it should also be noted that both fast and wireless charging are offered, with heart-stopping powers that are different: 67 and 120W in the first case (in the second, both stay at 50 watts).

Xiaomi

Cameras of these new phones

This is a section that has great differences between the two announced phones, but always with something in common that is positive: there is the collaboration of Leica to optimize the operation of the cameras and get the most out of them. Here’s what’s in each version of these kits:

Xiaomi 13: 54 + 12 ++ 10 megapixels with focal aperture of F: 1.8 on the main sensor

Xiaomi 13 Pro: 50 + 50 + 50MP with focal aperture of F:19 in the main element

Prices of the new Xiaomi 13

Without missing from these terminals everything that is demanded of a high-end phone, such as protection against water and that the fingerprint reader is integrated into the screen, what you have to pay in exchange for them is the following : the Xiaomi 13 you can get from 545 euros and the version Pro goes up and has a price to change from €680. With total security, these teams arrive in Spain.

