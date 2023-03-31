The new XGIMI MoGo 2 portable projectors arrive: great image quality with Android

- Advertisement -

There are not a few who think very seriously about buying a portable projector, since the versatility they offer when it comes to sharing any white wall on a ‘television’ is excellent. Well, if you are one of them and you still haven’t made up your mind, the company XGIMI has just announced the arrival in Spain of its new models MoGo Pro and MoGo 2 Pro. And these have good options that make them options to consider.

New technologies in XGIMI projectors

One of the great novelties that these products have is the inclusion of a proprietary technology called Smart ISA 2.0. The name may sound strange, but the truth is that the inclusion of this has very clear benefits in what has to do with the image quality that is enjoyed when using the new XGIMI projectors. In addition, it also allows the setting to adapt what is seen to all types of surfaces (such as walls or even sheets), be it as simple as possible.

The really interesting thing about the advance that we have mentioned is that the projector detects if there is any moment of the target wall or of the device itself and performs an automatic keystone correction. Therefore, at no time do you see a distorted image, which is a great advance and significantly improves the user experience. And this is done without having to stop the playback, which is why we are talking about ‘online’ work. Other Smart ISA 2.0 enhancements include obstacle detection in projections and even a eye protection.

Image quality, more than enough

The models offer quite a respectable resolution. The basic option reaches 720P, while the Pro reaches 1080p, more than enough to enjoy content such as movies, series, and even sporting events anywhere. In addition, it has managed to rise to a brightness of 400 lumensso there are important improvements in this section that are always appreciated.

On the other hand, there is good news in connectivity. Without missing the usual, such as HDMInow the option chosen to get energy is usb type c. And this means? Well, very simple, with a simple mobile charger you can have the XGIMI projectors running and you can even use an external battery (ideal for using the equipment in places like the field or the backyard). In addition, the operating system chosen for both models is tv 11which allows you to install applications of all kinds to get the most out of the MoGo 2 pro that have just been announced in Spain.

Prices of these new products

From now on you can buy the two models we are talking about, with prices that are in the 399 euros for the XGIMI MoGo 2 and 599 for the Pro. By the way, there is a discount at the launch that can be taken advantage of on the manufacturer’s own website, which is always positive.

