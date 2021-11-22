The new Windows Media Player for Windows 11

Since it made its appearance in Windows in 1996, Windows Media Player was a medium that allowed users of this operating system to enjoy multimedia content in different formats.

However, given the limitations present in this player in terms of the formats allowed to play both audio and video, users over time opted for other alternatives such as Media Player Classic or VLC.

After the launch of Windows 11, in which there are notable changes in the interface, one would think that this would also be reflected in the Windows Media player. The truth is that its aesthetics remained intact, making it look dated when contrasted with the rest of the elements that Windows 11 has, so that in the end the need to make a radical change in this matter arose.

For this, the company made the decision to implement a new player to replace Windows Media Player, which has simply been given the name of Media player, and that will be made available to Windows 11 insiders on the dev channel.

Regarding its design, Media Player is an application with a minimalist appearance, which will not only replace Windows Media Player, but also Groove Music, Microsoft’s music streaming service that ceased to be a priority for the company for a long time.

It is worth mentioning that those users who have used this service may have the opportunity to transfer your library and playlists created there to Media Player automatically.

According to Microsoft, Media Player constitutes a music library to which a series of functions have been integrated designed to make it easier for users to navigate and play multimedia content quickly, as well as to create and manage their playlists.

And it is that, when observing this new application, there is no doubt that it represents a considerable visual improvement compared to previous Microsoft multimedia applications, being more aligned with the design Windows Fluent 11.

However, Windows Media Player will continue to exist within Windows 11 built into Windows tools.