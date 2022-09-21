HomeTech NewsThe new Windows 11 adds tabs to avoid so many open windows

The new Windows 11 adds tabs to avoid so many open windows

When tabs were added to web browsers, millions of users welcomed the invention. Having dozens of windows distributed on the computer desktop is not at all practical, the tabs help to organize the work and reduce visual pollution.

Something similar happens with open windows in Windows. If we open the file explorer, and we want to have several folders open at the same time, we have to have their windows floating in a disorganized way, something that is finally corrected in the latest Windows 11 update.

This is an update with many new features. We can read them in this note from Microsoft, which also highlights issues related to security, inclusion of live subtitles throughout the system, improvements in Snap designs, performance and battery optimizations, and more.

The tabs in the file explorer will give us faster access to the files that we have recently opened, as well as what we have marked as a favorite, whether they are files or folders. It will also offer suggestions based on the folder organization of our OneDrive and Microsoft 365 account.

For those who use touch screen computers, you will also see a more modern and practical design, making it easier to drag and adjust content with your fingers.

It is one of the biggest updates to Microsoft’s new operating system, an update that will begin to reach all users starting today.

