The new WhatsApp to protect the most private conversations from outside eyes

WhatsApp, Meta’s popular messaging platform, is announcing the official arrival of the chat blocking function, which allows conversations that are considered more private to be taken to a more protected environment.

In this way, in the event that the mobile phone has to be lent or shared to a third party due to any situation that arises along the way, the person who momentarily has the mobile phone will not be able to access the conversations even accidentally.



In addition, the fact that protected conversations will not present notifications on the screen about new messages that arrive over time, so that the person will not find out what is being said in them is added.

It can only be accessible by yourself and no one else

To access the chat conversations protected under the new function, it will only be necessary to provide the password or identify yourself using biometric data. And to protect the most private conversations, WhatsApp says that:

To block a chat, tap on the name of the person or group, and select the “Block” option. To view these chats, drag down the inbox slowly, and enter your password or biometrics.

New options will be implemented in the coming months

The arrival of the new function is only the beginning of what is to come to prevent third-party access to conversations, since the WhatsApp team promises to already be working on new options that allow the function to have new possibilities, as:

lock them (chats) on paired devices and to create a custom password for your chats that is different from the one you use on your phone.

We can understand that the platform may be attentive to the uses and opinions of the users that are reaching them about the new function to continue improving it and expanding the options to the extent possible to protect the most private conversations.

Function that is already reaching mobile phones

It is already a matter of the new function reaching all users, and it is always advisable to have the latest version installed on the device.

We can understand that the new function is reaching mobile devices, as shown in the official screenshot, although we do not know if it is also heading towards the desktop experience, since there is no mention of it in today’s announcement, although we are not you should be surprised that it also implements access to locked chats in your new protected folder over time.

More info/Image Credit: WhatsApp