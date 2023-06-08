The new WhatsApp function to send photos in HD and keeping their original size

- Advertisement -

If you are one of those who applied strange tricks to send photos without losing quality in WhatsApp, you will be interested in the new function of the app.

A new function that will save you from having to worry about the images you send and how your contacts will receive them.

How to send photos on WhatsApp without losing quality

In WhatsApp we usually share images of all kinds, and in some of them, such as screenshots, the quality or size is not important, since we only want to share some data. But if they are photos, sending them via WhatsApp is a problem since it reduces their quality, unless you apply some other trick.

A task that soon you will no longer have to perform: WhatsApp will allow you to send photos maintaining the quality and their original size. At the moment, it is a function that is in the beta version of WhatsApp, both on iOS and Android, so you will not find it in the stable version.

New WhatsApp function to send photos in HD

Thanks to the screenshots that WABetaInfo has shared we can see how to use this new function. If we take a look at the images we will see that when we choose to send a photo, WhatsApp will show us two options: the current option that compresses and reduces the size of the image, or HD quality.

If you choose HD, you will see that WhatsApp keeps the original size of the photo, although it goes through a small compression process, so you will lose some of the original photo. And so that you can see the difference between sending the image using the current method and the new HD option, WhatsApp will show you the quality that the photo will have in each of the options before sending it.

An interesting dynamic, since you can use the standard quality for images that are not as important, or when you are using mobile data, and use the HD option when you have WiFi and want to share photos with your friends.