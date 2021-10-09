The new WhatsApp conditions are back: accept them or… nothing?

The beating that Facebook is giving its users this 2021 with the new WhatsApp conditions it is being intense… and it will continue to be, because the company is back to work once again, despite the fact that these are optional conditions. The thing has crumb.

Putting you in context, it all started at the beginning of this year: WhatsApp announced a change in its terms of service that all users had to accept if they wanted to continue using the application. Broadly speaking, this change implies the sharing of data between WhatsApp and Facebook in order to develop the commercial functions of the service.

The deadline to accept the new WhatsApp conditions was in the middle of last May, but nothing happened with those who did not accept them: WhatsApp continued to work without any problem … beyond the drops of the service. In fact, the company stopped applying the new directive in the European Union, as it is supposed to be incompatible with the GDRP.

However, the goat pulls for the bush and on Facebook they still want everyone to accept the new WhatsApp conditions … for what reason, if they are not applicable at least in these parts, read the European Union? That is unknown, but the point is that the warning is already jumping again.

It is jumping, of course, to those who had not already accepted it and knowing the average user of this service, who probably neither reports nor – a much more common behavior – read anything, nor will it be the majority. But there is the reminder that you have to accept the conditions of WhatsApp and with a new deadline: the November 6th.

What will happen if the WhatsApp conditions are still not accepted. Any. The same notice indicates it: you can continue using the application without restrictions. So why …? Don’t ask the elm for pears; it’s like asking Mark Zuckerberg to tell the truth. It will not happen.

It is known that although WhatsApp will not share the data of its users with Facebook, there will be other changes in relation to how it processes their data, as well as that anyone who wants to use the services included in WhatsApp Bussines, must accept yes or yes these new WhatsApp conditions.

Therefore, it is possible that not accepting the WhatsApp conditions have no effect on the current functionality of the application, but it will remain options in the future, when the deployment of WhatsApp Bussines occurs, for example to communicate with businesses through the courier service.

By the way, that is not for alternatives. They are beneficial to you and to the world.