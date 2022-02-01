Previously, browsing at the highest speed was a privilege that few had access to or could afford. The pandemic experienced by COVID-19 has emphasized the importance of having a quality Internet connection at home, especially in the homes of people forced to take work home, without even mentioning the distance education system.

Multiple options to choose from

Luckily today, it is easy to find any number of telemarketers, the problem is that not all meet expectations. Fortunately, the people of Cadiz are in luck, with the option of Bahía Telecom, which in addition to fiber optics, also offers the possibility of enjoying their mobile operator; never run out of data plan in the middle of a conversation again.

Choosing a local operator will always be the best option, as it offers personalized and close treatment, which is why more and more customers are encouraged to abandon the main national telecoms and opt for an alternative close to home.

Advantages of contracting local fiber optics

Bet on companies that have their own symmetrical network of fiber optics in Cadiz such as Bahía Telecom makes it easier when contracting products, including enjoying IP television and a security system. The process is summarized in consulting the exact coverage, confirming the installation date and starting to enjoy. Typical saturations are forgotten with a symmetric speed network, saving time and effort in operations, which used to take too long in the past.

Packages tailored to your needs

In addition to personalized service, the decision has the opportunity to combine fiber and mobile in the same package, which translates into interesting rates that guarantee peace of mind as far as Internet connection is concerned.

Paying less –compared to a national company– it is possible to enjoy up to 600MB of symmetric fiber optics for the home and 30GB of data for mobile devices. Finally, working with a local operator specialized in the subject, generates the tranquility and confidence of knowing that in the event of possible errors or failures, the response will be in the minimum time.

There are no excuses to start browsing without any inconvenience or download restrictions. visit the website de Bahía Telecom and check the reasons why it is among the best options in Cádiz and surroundings.

Also, take a look at their packages and all the benefits they have to offer you. The best of all is that they have thought of packages for all types of budgets and needs, so regardless of whether you are looking for the maximum internet connection, or just a stable, economical internet provider that provides you with browsing at an acceptable speed for day to day, you will certainly find the right offer.