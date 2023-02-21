The new virtual backgrounds of Google Meet change as you move the mobile

Google is debuting dynamic virtual backgrounds. Yes, 360-degree backgrounds that will save you from having to spend the entire video call in one place.

With these funds you will be able to move, or rotate the mobile, and the background will accompany the movement with a continuation of the scenario. We tell you what it is about and how you can use it in your Google Meet video calls.

New 360 backgrounds in Google Meet

As if you were inside Street View, these new backgrounds for Google Meet give you a 360-degree view so you don’t have to always be in a fixed point during the video call:

[…] Meet users on mobile can use several new 360-degree video backgrounds. Featuring a beach and a temple, these backgrounds use your device’s gyroscope to create a dynamic experience that moves with you.

A dynamic that is being implemented in both the Google Meet app for iOS and Android. So you can move, or turn the mobile to one side or the other, and the background will continue the scenario as if you were in that place.

Of course, this does not mean that you have to always be on the move, as you will end up making the rest of the video call participants dizzy, or distracting them with the change of scenery.

But it will help you move without fear during the video call, since the presence of a background will not be so obvious. This update is rolling out to all users with Google accounts. However, if you have a business account, you may not be able to use this option, as it will depend on the administrator granting the appropriate permission.

If you don’t already see these 360 ​​dynamic backgrounds in your Google Meet account, don’t worry, it may take a few weeks for it to roll out to all users.