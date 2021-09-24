The new version of Microsoft Edge arrives for Xbox console users

Starting today, Xbox console users have the new version of the Chromiun-based Microsoft Edge web browser, now reaching users of Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X consoles after six months in testing.

The experience they will get is quite similar to what Microsoft Edge offers on desktop computers, although there are some elements that may be missing with respect to the existing possibilities on desktop computers.



New possibilities, greater web browsing security, and more

In this regard, although they gain in the ability to synchronize history, favorites and more, and even this version of Microsoft’s web browser also offers keyboard and mouse support, facilitating productivity tasks, users will miss both the extensions like developer mode.

The arrival of this new version will also allow users to use their consoles to go to the game services of rival companies, such as Google Stadia or Steam, although currently they will not be able to go to Nvidia’s GeForce Now, since in Currently, and for some unknown reason, Nvidia prevents Edge browsers from accessing its cloud gaming platform.

Continuing with some specific problems, although users will be able to access the web version of the Discord platform, currently they will have to settle for participating through text chat on the servers of their choice, since at present there is no support for the use of microphones.

In any case, the improvement that Xbox console users will receive with Microsoft Edge is quite significant.

According to Microsoft:

This update will bring you the best of the web, with improved web standards and a fast, safe and modern browsing experience right from your console.

Users will find everything they need to know about the new possibilities that the new version brings to their Xbox consoles through this support page.

This is one of the many new features that Microsoft has just presented for Xbox console users. The rest of the news can be consulted through this link.