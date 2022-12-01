The new Twitch to strengthen security at specific times

Twitch, Amazon’s well-known live video streaming platform, has just introduced the new security tool called Shield Mode, which according to Twitch, is a somewhat different security tool compared to other existing security tools.

shield mode can be used by both channel owners and moderatorswhich will also have full access for configuration and activation, in times of greater security need, and can be deactivated when those elements that disturbed the healthy coexistence in the transmissions have disappeared, returning to the original configurations.



Looking for the healthy growth of communities in the long term

For this, it will be necessary set different security settings as presetswho can be reached in a few seconds in the event of inconveniences that affect transmissions, such as in situations of harassment by chat or an avalanche of users.

Twitch defines the new security tool as follows:

Shield Mode is easy for you and your moderators to use, and is fully customizable to suit your channel’s needs. You choose which combination of settings makes sense for your community, and you control when you deploy them. This includes channel modes (such as follower-only or subscriber-only chat), chat verification options (phone or email), and AutoMod levels.

Activation and deactivation can be carried out both from the channel page, from the Broadcast Manager, or from the Moderator View, and even through chat commands.

With the arrival of Shield Mode come two completely new features:

The first one allows you to establish, with Shield Mode activated, prohibited words and phrases, quickly blocking all those users who have recently used them within the same Shield Mode session. These words and phrases will not be saved for subsequent Shield Mode sessions.

And the second of them is the new exclusive channel mode for the Shield Mode, so that those who have not previously participated will not be able to participate in the chats. This is intended to avoid situations of harassment.

For Twitch:

There are plenty of other ways to use Shield Mode, whether you’re planning a broadcast on a sensitive topic, participating in a campaign that will put you in the spotlight, or getting featured on the front page.

In general terms, the new security tool will enable the secure growth of communities in the long term, especially specific groups that are habitual targets of attacks throughout their transmissions.

More information: Twitch