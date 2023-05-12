The new Twitch editor turns your streams into videos for TikTok and YouTube Shorts

Twitch is launching a new tool that will become a favorite for content creators.

This new tool called Clip Editor, will allow you to capture a section of the Twitch stream and edit it to share it in vertical format video. And that way, you can take the clips directly to TikTok or YouTube Shorts.

How to share your Twitch streams as videos on TikTok

Yes, it creates vertical videos for you from any sequence in your live stream so it’s easy to share with your TikTok or YouTube audience. An easy way to drive the attention of your followers on other social networks directly to Twitch.

This new tool has many options to customize the clip. For example, we can choose a full screen layout if it is a normal broadcast. Or we can select the split screen design if it is, for example, an interview.

How to choose the best clips from your Twitch streams to share on other platforms

And since this tool is integrated with the rest of the Twitch dashboard, we can also take advantage of the metrics that the platform offers to know which moments of the broadcast were most popular or generated the most interaction.

That is, we can choose the parts of the transmission that have the best chance of capturing the attention of the audience of other social platforms. And from there, use the editor to customize the way we want to present the clip.

One thing to keep in mind is that this tool only allows you to export directly to YouTube Shorts. So if you want to share it on other platforms, such as Twitter or TikTok, you will have to do the task manually, from the saved clips.