The new Turkish series that seizes Netflix viewers

soap operas have proven to be popular among the Latino public, The clone, what is Fatmagül’s fault? Y Feriya’s secret They are just some of them, who have managed to put the eye on what is done in that Middle Eastern country.

Now the streaming platforms have decided not only to buy the rights to some of these productions, but also to make their own, as is the case with the new of , my other selfwhich moves away from the telenovela format to enter the series and focused on a younger audience than the one that could watch a melodrama.

The series is produced by OGMMedya, written by Nuran Evren Sit and directed by Burcu Alptekin. (Netflix)

This production, launched by the streaming system a couple of weeks ago, has caused a sensation among the subscribers of this service, who have placed this show among the ten most viewed on the platform.

Although it was not heavily promoted prior to its premiere, the popularity of the series has passed by word of mouth and week after week it has begun to position itself in the taste of the audience, who even speculate about the future of this story.

The series stars Tuba Büyüküstün, Boncuk Yılmaz and Seda Bakan. (Netflix)

my other self tells the story of three friends, who met during their university, a time since they strengthened friendship ties, which they still maintain in their adult stage.

Ada, Sevgi Y Leyla are these three companions and it is Sevgi who one day is diagnosed with cancer, so this trio decides to undertake a trip to the Turkish city of Ayvalik. There, they look for a man named Zaman, who conducts family constellation sessions; only to realize that it was the three friends who needed that passage of inner discovery to move on with their lives.

Ada is a successful surgeon and Sevgi an ambitious lawyer. (Netflix)

With the lives of these friends yet to change in a radical turn, my other self takes the viewer on a journey of discovery, wonder and revelation about their relatives, their ancestors and their different versions of themselves.

The series is starring Tuba Büyüküstün, Boncuk Yılmaz Y bakan silkwho give life to Ada, Sevgi Y layla, respectively. With a completely Turkish cast, this production also includes the participation of Murat Boz, Serkan Altunorak, Fırat Tanış Y Fusun Demirel.

This production was released on July 28 worldwide. (Netflix)

Will there be a second season?

The popularity of this series has been such that many fans of this story are beginning to wonder: what will be the future of the story of these three friends? Although its first season has a hopeful ending for the protagonists, there are also some loose ends, which could be resolved if there is a second installment.

Sevgi reconciled with his mother and deciding to leave the past behind, as well as marrying Fiko. However, a letter from her mother telling him the truth about her father comes as another blow, along with the news that his cancer has returned. It is also known that she has not been taking the medication as she believes that he has been cured.

Tuba Buyukustun is the protagonist and has appeared in other productions such as “Gonulcelen” and “The Ambassador’s Daughter”. (Netflix)

For its part, Leyla she finds out she’s pregnant at the end and doesn’t know what to do next, and Ada hasn’t gotten her wish, so the leads have more challenges ahead. Given this situation, there is no doubt that it is expected that my other self have a second season Netflixbut the reality is that until now it has not been made official.

