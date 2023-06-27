The new state of quantum matter brings us closer to the secrets of the universe

- Advertisement -

In the endless quantum frontierscientists from the United States and China have discovered a new state of matter, expanding our understanding of how particles interact in the intricate fabric of the universe. This finding could revolutionize digital storage at the quantum level.

The liquid state of Bose chiral

The states of matter are not limited to the solids, liquids, and gases that we experience on a daily basis. Under extreme and exotic conditions, new states can manifest. In this scenario, the researchers discovered what they have called the Bose chiral liquid state. This new state of quantum matter allows us to gain a deeper understanding of the mechanisms that govern the universe on a super-small scale.

A frustrated quantum system

The key to this discovery lies in what is known as a frustrated quantum system. These types of systems have intrinsic limitations that prevent particles from interacting in the way they normally would. The researchers created a semiconductor device with two layers, an upper layer loaded with electrons and a lower layer with numerous available holes for the electrons to travel through. However, the available holes are insufficient for all the electrons, which causes “frustration.”

Electrons and holes: a game of musical chairs

The scientists compared the interaction between electrons and holes in this system to a game of musical chairs. There are not enough chairs (hollows) for all the participants (electrons), so they must compete for available seats. With the help of an ultra-strong magnetic field, the scientists were able to measure how the electrons moved and discovered the new liquid state of the Bose chiral.

Properties of the new state

Predictable patterns and quantum entanglement

This new state of matter presents interesting properties. For one thing, electrons freeze in a predictable pattern with a spin direction fixed at absolute zero, undisturbed by other particles or magnetic fields. This stability opens possibilities for its use in digital storage systems at the quantum level.

On the other hand, it was observed that electrons in this state show long-term quantum entanglement. This means that a foreign particle that affects one electron can influence all the electrons in the system, a finding that could also have practical applications.

One step closer to understanding the universe

Each such discovery brings us closer to fully understanding our world. Quantum states of matter, such as the Bose chiral liquid state, allow us to explore particle interactions beyond the conventional ones and shed light on the deepest secrets of the universe.

