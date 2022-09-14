The new Sonos subwoofer that, despite being compact, wants to enhance the bass tones

Sonos, a company specializing in the manufacture of speakers and sound bars, has just officially presented its new product. Is about Sub Mini, its new subwoofer with a design and cylindrical appearancewith which it tries to bass sounds in retransmissions of sound content in combination with other company products.

From Sonos they understand that more and more creators and platforms are betting on offering a higher quality sound level to try to achieve immersive experiences, and that for this it is necessary that users also have products capable of reproducing sound with a greater level of quality that allow these levels of experience to be perceived.



The new Submini tries to deliver deep and dynamic bass sound levels and completely free of buzzing or vibrations, allowing users to immerse themselves (sonically) in the musical themes that are playing, or in the scenes of series and movies that they may be watching on their televisions.

The company notes that its new product has nothing to envy to subwoofers of larger sizes, allowing users to enjoy a completely clear and powerful sound.

Enhancing the bass tones in broadcast content

According to the technical specifications provided, the new Sub Mini has two 6-inch woofers inside, which are oriented inwards with the aim of creating a force cancellation effect to neutralize distortionsalong with two class D digital amplifiers, forming part of an acoustic architecture whose Sealed chassis is designed to neutralize distortion and reinforce bass tones.

The device also has adjustable equalizer, which enables automatic equalization to provide a balance between the Sub Mini along with the other non-portable Sonos devices to which it has been paired.

In this sense, the company points out that the new Sub Mini can be paired with Beam, Ray, One or One SL speakers.

Users will be able to use the companion mobile app to adjust the bass tones and sound volume level. Secondly, the TruePlay function allows to measure the acoustics of the room where it is available to offer the precise adjustments adapted to it, necessary to use a compatible iOS device.

The device also has a height of 306 mm and a diameter of 230 mm, available in two color options: white or black, with matte finishesalso having 5 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity options and an Ethernet port, as well as being directly connectable to the electrical current.

The new Sonos Sub Mini will arrive on October 6 in a series of markets, including Spain, at a price of 499 euros.

More information: Sonos