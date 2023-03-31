The new solid buttons of the iPhone 15 Pro can be customized, for what?

- Advertisement -

One of the great advances expected in the iPhone 15 Pro has to do with the buttons sides that are included to manage the volume and turn the terminal on and off. It seems that the Cupertino company intends to completely renew them and end their mechanical operation, giving way for this reason to a finish solid that will make them more effective and efficient. Well, new details have been known regarding how they will be.

A few days ago it was indicated that the North American firm intends to include a control chip for these new components, since in this way it will be able to have great control of consumption and, at the same time, the execution of complicated processes it will be completely possible (such as working when the iPhone 15 Pro is turned off). But, apparently, at Apple they have more ideas for you to change buttons be seen as an excellent idea… that everything indicates that it will be so.

New functions that have been known for the solid buttons

Well, the truth is that they are details that, without being of great relevance, will be very well received by users. Thus, for example, it will be possible to customize the sensitivity of the buttons. Thus, if you want the volume to drop little by little, the pressure has to be lower… quite the opposite if you are looking for speed. even depending on if pressed once or twiceprogrammable actions can be carried out (in the truest style of wireless headphones).

On the other hand, there are many who have some doubts regarding the operation of these elements when using covers or if you have some on gloves. And, the truth is that this is completely reasonable. And, again, to whom the sensitivity of the buttons comes into play, which will be configurable through the use of switches that they will be part of iOS and that some of them will even be specific to the two options that we have indicated before. In addition, surely the manufacturers of the covers, for example, already know exactly what is going to happen and are working to adapt their products.

A good change for the iPhone 15 Pro

Being clear that the new solid buttons will be exclusive to the Pro range of Apple phones, this novelty is something innovative and differential. And this is what is expected of a company like Cupertino’s. The truth is that beyond a new processor and changes in the new generation camera, the change we have talked about and the improvement in Siri, which has been in demand for a long time, aim to be the most striking of the terminals that will be presented. in September 2023.

