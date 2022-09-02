The new season of “The Kardashians” will be crazy and you can already see its official trailer

Last April 14, Star Plus launched the successful series of the American family media called the which had 10 episodes. After finishing, his fans were left wanting more, but the wait is about to come to an end. Meanwhile, with its new preview you can appreciate everything that the second part of the current story of the famous sisters will bring Kourtney, kim Y Khloe Kardashianalong with his half-sisters Kendall Y Kylie Jennerand of course his mother Chris Jenner; who expose themselves again in front of the cameras to reveal the secrets behind the most recent headlines about their lives.

This new stage of the program will expose a little more the recent courtship of kimcurrently 41, with comedian Peter Davidson 28 years old. In the same way, she will delve into the most intimate moments of the new pregnancy of Kylie; preparations for the wedding Kourtney, a health problem you will face Krisamong many other situations.

First images of the second season of “The Kardashians”. (Star Plus)

“Season 2 is going to be ,” he says. khloe at the beginning of the preview, in which you can also see a little more of the new stage of Kendall as the creator of her own brand of tequila, in which she states that now more than ever she feels like an independent woman and adds that she really wants to be her own boss.

Image of Kendall Jenner in the second installment of “The Kardashians”. (Star Plus)

then looks at khloe stating that their life experiences have been more difficult than many believe and Kylie she confesses to her sisters that after her second pregnancy, a feeling has invaded her that has kept her crying for more than two weeks in a row. On the other hand, she shows herself to Kourtneywho, happy and excited about life, lets us see the test of her wedding dress, as well as they will update us on an intervention that will be carried out Kris in order to improve your health.

Kim in the second season of “The Kardashians”. (Star Plus)

How many episodes does season 2 have? the kardashians?

As announced Huluthe American platform where the program is broadcast outside of Latin America, the family signed on for 40 episodes in total. Therefore, there is no exact information regarding how many chapters this new installment will have, since, just as the remaining 30 could be, they could be less and perhaps complete the others in future seasons. Nothing is certain yet.

Wait for her, there is little left!

