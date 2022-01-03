The new Samsung Smart TV remote is charged with your router’s WiFi

Samsung today announced all the news that will make up its 2022 Smart TV , including improvements in image quality in the Neo QLED and MICRO LED or new software functionalities. However, one of the most interesting news is found in the command , which we will never have to load.

At CES we usually see curious news that the main manufacturers in the world seek to bring into our homes to facilitate our day to day. Last year, Samsung announced the Eco Remote, a remote control with battery that was recharged by means of an integrated solar panel, in addition to USB connectivity. By USB, charging can be done in just 20 minutes, while in sunlight it can take several hours, and even days depending on the intensity of the sun. The WiFi and other waves, capable of charging the remote However, for Neo QLED from 2022 You will no longer have to bother putting your mobile in the sun to charge. The controller will now charge passively by collecting the radio frequency waves that are around us, including those of the Router wifi, and converting them into electrical energy. The command can follow charging via USB C port or sunlight, but now it will also be able to absorb the interior light of our bulbs to charge.

The purpose of this Samsung feature is to prevent the use of AAA batteries. The company has estimated in the past that using solar controls helps prevent the generation of 99 million batteries in a period of 7 years. The remote is made of a 24% recycled plastic, and this year it will also be available in white, in addition to black. It will be available on all new 2022 QLED and MICRO LED models, plus The Serif, The Frame and The Sero.

Samsung has tested other passive charging systems

In addition to all these functionalities of passive load, Samsung has experimented with other systems to charge the battery, such as recovering the movements we make with our hands when we move the controller, or use the vibration that an integrated microphone can register that listens to our voice. However, they have opted for radio frequency waves as it is more comfortable and effective.

This type of passive charging has been demonstrated on other low-power devices, but this is one of the first commercial integrations we’ve seen. Samsung has not detailed what the passive charging capacity is through the router wifi waves , but it seems like they may be more than enough so you don’t have to bother with charging the controller.