The new Samsung remote control is charged with the waves of your Wifi router

The technology market evolves at an incredible speed, and it does so in all directions, also in the less flashy devices a priori, but in the end they are the ones we use the most on a day-to-day basis. We are talking about remote controls, of which we can have up to a dozen scattered around the house for all kinds of devices. In recent years these have evolved a lot, especially since most of those who arrive with our Smart tv they no longer use infrared and use Bluetooth connectivity to communicate with the television. But there are manufacturers that go further, such as Samsung.

This is the surprising new Eco Remote 2022 from Samsung

And is that the Korean firm has now presented a new range of Smart TV, which among other things has a remote control that draws attention to the different methods they have to recharge their small battery. One of us already knew him from last year. Since it has a small solar panel on the back that is capable of collecting energy from natural light, and storing it in the battery so that it can be recharged without any effort. But the most surprising thing without a doubt is its new charging method. And it is that this is capable of transform the waves emitted by our Wifi router into energy.

The Samsung Eco Remote from 2022 Samsung

This means that while it is being used, the controller is recharging. Like when we put it on the couch, this it will continue to load alone without us having to do anything at all with it. In this way, whenever there is an active Wi-Fi network in the place where the remote is located, it will gradually load through Wi-Fi connectivity. It is a principle that many manufacturers are developing for their mobile phones, charging the phone by radio waves. But in this case it is already a reality in this remote control for the brand’s televisions. This model also arrives this year in white, which is added to the traditional black offered by last year’s model.

It also has buttons that are shortcuts to platforms such as Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video or Samsung TV. Undoubtedly a charging technology that by itself has overshadowed the launch of Samsung’s televisions, of his new generation.