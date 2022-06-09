The new Samsung foldables will be presented in August, and they will not arrive alone

Details of what the new folding smartphones will offer have been known for a long time. Samsungbut there was something that was always missing: a date of presentation. Well, this data has been leaked and the truth is that it fits with the cadence that was expected. We show it to you and, by the way, it seems quite clear that they will not be the only devices that will be announced.

It was expected that at some point at the end of the summer both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 would be officially known, which are the terminals that the company is preparing to continue leading the foldable phone segment (which should not be forgotten). which premiered). The point is that they will be in August when both devices will see the light and, in addition, in the source of the information the day on which this will happen has also been made clear: the 10 of said month.

So it seems pretty clear that the design process is over and, given the time remaining, production should be at full throttle. In addition, all the necessary certifications have had to be obtained to put it to the sale. By the way, according to the leaked data it will be the 26 of August when both models can be purchased in the usual stores (both physical and online).

Samsung event / launch dump (thread, 1/2)S22 launching in Lavender on Aug 26Fold 4Phantom Black, Green, Beige Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10Launch Aug 26Flip 4Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, BlueAnnouncement / pre-orders Aug 10Launch Aug 26

A new multitasking function in these Samsung

This is something that has also been communicated that you can see a new option in this section of use, which would be called Swipe for split screen. With it, by means of a gesture it will be much easier to start enjoying the execution of a minimum of two applications at the same time -and, also, to end this situation-. Therefore, one of the most attractive options and improvements offered by Samsung foldables.

A presentation with more protagonists

This is one of the things about which there were more doubts, since it was not clear if the firm had thought, as on other occasions, to announce more devices with folding ones. And, by the looks of it, there will be more teams. Specifically, it has been indicated that a new wearable will arrive: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5the company’s new smart watch that will maintain Google’s Wear OS operating system and that will have such important improvements as, for example, being able to measure skin temperature or a significant advance in the autonomy section.

Of course, the most possible thing is that this is the only accessory that will be seen in the presentation of the new Samsung foldables, since everything points to the manufacturer will not have the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 ready that, yes, they will be a reality before the end of the year 2022. A pity, because they are one of the best headphones that currently exist on the market because they are as good as the Apple Watch.

