The new retro-looking computers that have arrived on Kickstarter

By Brian Adam
Commodore was a personal computer brand in the 1980s that many will remember with nostalgia, and for those nostalgics and anyone else interested in the world of computing, UK-based startup My Retro Computer Ltd is bringing a revamped Commodore 64x series of computers to the Kickstarter platform.

In this regard, in its successful campaign that is still open, you can still purchase any of the models included in the renewed Commodore 64x series, which is still available, waiting for new sponsors to be interested in them.

For nostalgic, curious, skilled, and those who want something different

The company states thatThere are three models in the series: the basic DIY model (based on a raspberry pi), the extreme compatible with Windows 11 and Linux, and finally, the model Ultimate for PC games.

In addition to these three models, sponsors may have among the following color options: white, purple, red, yellow, pink, green, blue, and translucent, where this option is perhaps the most striking.

They develop artificial intelligence capable of designing sports shoe models

The Ultimate model, as an example, will have a 9th generation Core i5 processor8GB of SO-Dimm memory expandable up to 64GB, 512GB Nvme hard drive, ability to add a hard drive, GTX 1650 graphics, and more.

It will not be missing, how could it be otherwise, the retro style of the original Commodore computers, with modern hardware from recent years, although those who want to have a more retro experience, this company also offers those interested a 24-inch monitor model with retro aesthetics.

There is no doubt that they could become alternatives to the use of conventional towers, offering enough performance at low energy consumption and also low noise levels in their operation.

Currently there are already exhausted rewards, although others are still available and 22 more days of campaign to go for any of them.

Currently, the campaign has already far exceeded the funding goal, so the development of these models will be carried forward, whose sponsors will be able to obtain their units starting in April of next year.

As always, those interested will be able to find out all the details on the campaign website.

